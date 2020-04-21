We may have to ask to halt supply, Eskom warns coal suppliers

Eskom has warned coal suppliers it may halt purchases of the fuel because a nationwide lockdown to deal with the coronavirus pandemic has curtailed demand for electricity.

The force-majeure notice Eskom issued to miners follows a similar instruction to windpower producers two weeks ago as the utility struggles to honour contractual agreements. It’s another sign of the unprecedented effect the disease is having on energy markets, with crude oil trading at a negative price on Monday because of oversupply.

Eskom has more than 50 days of supply of coal and may invoke force majeure because its storage space for stockpiles is limited, Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said by phone on Tuesday.

“It’s a precautionary note saying that we may ask them to halt supply,” he said.

Exxaro Resources said on late Monday that it received letters calling force majeure on its coal-supply agreements to supply Eskom’s Medupi and Matimba power plants and will “vigorously defend its position in this matter and take the necessary action.” Seriti Resources, another major supplier to Eskom, didn’t immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment.

“This is a contractual matter between two parties,” the department of mineral resources and energy, which is responsible for Eskom, said in a response to questions over the Exxaro notice. It declined to comment further.