Tariffs on health tech and equipment must end, UN agencies urge

Global agencies at the forefront in the fight against the deadly coronavirus and its effects on the economy have called for the elimination of tariffs on relevant health technologies, saying this will be key in responding to the pandemic.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and World Trade Organisation (WTO) also called on countries to ensure the normal cross-border flow of vital medical supplies and other goods and services. The organisations said governments’ trade policy decisions significantly influence both the acquisition of medical equipment and supplies to areas of urgent need.

This comes as countries around the world scramble to ensure the adequate supply of crucial equipment, such as ventilators, critical for some patients to remain alive. Other countries such as the US, India and Switzerland have moved to limit or ban exports of masks, ventilators and other crucial protection gear.

SA reportedly has 4,000 ventilators in the private sector and about 2,000 in public hospitals; far below what will be required should the pandemic peak.

The WHO and WTO said keeping trade in health technologies as open as possible will help countries to respond to the health crisis, to recover from it and to build the health systems that will foster greater resilience in the future.

Most governments across the world have closed borders and limited the movement of people in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus. This has disrupted trade and brought economies to a standstill.

The WTO expects world trade to plunge by up to 32% in 2020 as the disease continues to wreak havoc across the globe. WTO economists believe the decline is likely to exceed the trade slump brought on by the global financial crisis of 2008/2009.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, WTO director-general Roberto Azevêdo and WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said protecting lives is a top priority, and these efforts can be impeded by unnecessary disruptions to global trade and supply chains.

“WHO and WTO are working together to support efforts to ensure the normal cross-border flow of vital medical supplies and other goods and services, promoting them where possible, and to resolve unnecessary disruptions to global supply chains, in furtherance of the International Health Regulations [of 2005] and WTO rules,” they said.

The international health regulations serve to provide a public health response to the international spread of diseases. WTO rules provide governments with the flexibilities they may need to address essential medical supply shortages and public health challenges.

“But any measure taken to promote public health that restricts trade should be ‘targeted, proportionate, transparent and temporary’,” consistent with recent calls from world leaders.

“Governments need to avoid measures that can disrupt supply chains and negatively impact the poorest and most vulnerable, notably in developing and least developed countries that are typically reliant on imports of medicines and medical equipment,” Azevêdo and Ghebreyesus said in the statement.

