President announces R200bn loan guarantee scheme to help banks

According to the president’s announcement, all businesses with a turnover of R300m per year or less would be eligible for relief in the initial phase. Interest and fees will be capitalised for the first year and the loan would be repaid over a period of two years after that.

Secondly, the R200bn facility made available by the Reserve Bank would be supported by a separate R32bn Covid-19 loan guarantee fund, which would be backed by the government and would undertake to absorb as much as 80% of any losses incurred by the banks stemming from Covid-19 loans.

The banks will therefore share any losses on the loans on a pro-rata basis with the loan guarantee fund.

“This is to ensure that the banks exercise care in granting any relief and will try and rehabilitate clients where possible,” said Theobald.

Theobold expects the Reserve Bank to publish a directive for the banks with the precise details in the coming days.

“We are pleased this important intervention has been adopted and we think it will help many thousands of companies survive the economic fallout than would have been able to without it. We are happy that we could provide some support to government to think through the policy options it has available to it,” said Theobald.

