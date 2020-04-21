President announces R200bn loan guarantee scheme to help banks
The measure is to help banks and businesses survive Covid19
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday announced the creation of a R200bn loan guarantee scheme designed to help banks and hundreds of thousands of smaller businesses survive the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The loan scheme will help banks to continue providing relief to businesses under duress by rolling loans on favourable terms, thereby providing them with a lifeline to continue trading through the crisis.
The initiative will also sustain the health of the country's banking system through the pandemic. Financial research firm Intellidex estimates the banking industry could incur losses of R35bn this year making the effect of Covid19 far more devastating than the global financial crisis on the performance of local banks.
Two elements form the basis of the loan guarantee scheme says Intellidex chair Stuart Theobald, who designed one of three options that were presented to the president last week.
The first is a pool of R200bn which will be made available to the banks through a special facility provided by the Reserve Bank.
Banks will borrow from the Reserve Bank at the repo rate — currently 4.25% — or far below that, according to the version published by Intellidex, which advocates an interest rate equal to the repo rate minus 175 basis points, equating to 2.5% per annum.
These funds would be earmarked for banks to continue lending to businesses impacted by the lockdown and the pandemic, possibly at rates as lows as prime minus 175 basis points, or 6% per annum.
According to the president’s announcement, all businesses with a turnover of R300m per year or less would be eligible for relief in the initial phase. Interest and fees will be capitalised for the first year and the loan would be repaid over a period of two years after that.
Secondly, the R200bn facility made available by the Reserve Bank would be supported by a separate R32bn Covid-19 loan guarantee fund, which would be backed by the government and would undertake to absorb as much as 80% of any losses incurred by the banks stemming from Covid-19 loans.
The banks will therefore share any losses on the loans on a pro-rata basis with the loan guarantee fund.
“This is to ensure that the banks exercise care in granting any relief and will try and rehabilitate clients where possible,” said Theobald.
Theobold expects the Reserve Bank to publish a directive for the banks with the precise details in the coming days.
“We are pleased this important intervention has been adopted and we think it will help many thousands of companies survive the economic fallout than would have been able to without it. We are happy that we could provide some support to government to think through the policy options it has available to it,” said Theobald.