More than 73,000 additional soldiers to be deployed

SA is in the fourth of a five week national lockdown ordered by the government in its bid to curb the spread of the virus, which has infected 3465 and killed about 60.

The soldiers are deployed in terms of the constitution to support the SA Police Service in enforcing the nationwide lockdown.

The letter addressed to Cyril Xaba, co-chairperson of the joint standing committee of defence, was shared by DA leader John Steenhuisen on the social media platform Twitter.

Mamagase Nchabeleng, Xaba’s co-chair of the joint standing committee, on Tuesday evening confirmed the validity of the letter, which was set to be discussed by the committee in a virtual meeting on Wednesday. He said the letter was sent on Tuesday.