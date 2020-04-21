Infrastructure spending cuts are in the pipeline because of Covid-19

Government expenditure on large bulk sanitation and water infrastructure projects could be slashed by about R831m this year to cover the cost of the department’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is just one element of what is expected to be deep spending cuts when finance minister Tito Mboweni presents a revised budget for 2020/2021 that takes into account government’s spending on Covid-19 and the lower-than-expected revenue due to the lockdown of the economy.

Department of water & sanitation acting director-general Mbulelo Tshangana said regional bulk infrastructure projects earmarked for completion in 2020/21 and subsequent years will have to be delayed if the Treasury approves the use of R831m from the regional bulk infrastructure grant. Fewer projects would be implemented and some allocations to provinces would be affected.

The delay in rolling out bulk infrastructure projects will affect the access that communities have to water and sanitation services. Bulk infrastructure projects within a region or municipality connect the bulk system with local networks.

The proposed expenditure of R831m is in addition to the R306m which was taken from the 2019/2020 regional bulk infrastructure grant with the approval of the Treasury to cover the cost of supplying water to water-deprived communities to enable them to cope with the pandemic.

Of the proposed R831m budget reallocation, about R626m would come from the planned budget for water supply projects and about R206m from sanitation projects. The regional bulk infrastructure grant allocated for 2020/2021 will be revised downwards from R3.86bn to R3bn if Treasury gives the go-ahead for this.

Tshangana told MPs in a virtual meeting of the portfolio committee on human settlements, water & sanitation and the select committee on co-operative governance & traditional affairs, water & sanitation and human settlements that the R306m was not adequate to meet the Covid-19 targets set by the department.

He believed that there was little prospect of the department or any other department, except health, getting any funding from the national disaster relief fund. He said the department did not want to go back to the old way of doing things after Covid-19 and that the spending of R831m would be aimed at the sustainability of initiatives undertaken.

Among the department’s Covid-19 targets is to provide more than 18,000 water tanks to communities with no access to water.

Of the 18,875 tanks allocated, 14,737 have been delivered but only 7,698 have been installed. The delay in installations — the tanks have to be elevated on a platform to allow for water collection in buckets — was due to the closure of hardware shops selling concrete and other supplies, until the recent change to the regulations allowed them to open up shop.

Municipalities are responsible for the installation of the tanks.

In addition to tanks, the department through the Rand Water Board, which has been appointed the implementing agent, has also been sending water tankers to communities to deliver water. Rand Water Board CEO Sipho Mosai, who chairs the department’s command centre, said the board was in close contact with provincial water boards, provincial command centres and municipalities to identify those areas in need of water.

A number of MPs complained that there were water-deprived areas which had not received tanks or been serviced by tankers.

Minister of human settlements, water & sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu said it was an “exceptional” achievement to have distributed thousands of water tanks throughout the country. The Covid-19 crisis had galvanised the department into taking a different route to providing water, she said.

However, DA MP Emma Powell said in an interview that despite the laudable efforts of the department she feared that the water tanks would fall into disuse and stand empty after the end of the pandemic as they would no longer be filled by those responsible for doing so.

