Government won't give up on SAA
21 April 2020 - 21:34
The government has not given up on saving SAA and told employees on Tuesday it wants to work together to establish “a new financially viable airline”.
This was despite business rescue practitioners, who were appointed in December, having set in motion the structured winding down of the airline on the grounds that the government has said it has no cash to any longer fund the rescue process.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now