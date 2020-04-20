ARMS DEAL
Jacob Zuma gears up for the ‘biggest trial of his life’
JG Zuma Foundation reveals that Zuma has fired his attorney of the past two years
20 April 2020 - 05:10
After 15 years and multiple legal battles, former president Jacob Zuma is gearing up to face what his foundation has described as "the biggest trial of his life": the state’s corruption case against him.
A statement released by the JG Zuma Foundation on Sunday revealed that Zuma had fired his attorney of the past two years, Daniel Mantsha, "so that he can focus more on the preparation for the trial" with Mantsha’s replacement, high-profile attorney Eric Mabuza.
