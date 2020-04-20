Government bans sale of hot cooked food, despite growing discontent

The government has moved quickly to amend lockdown regulations, formally banning the sale of cooked hot food in updated regulations published on Monday.

This as anger grows at some of the government regulations meant to limit the spread of the contagious and potentially deadly coronavirus, with some viewing the rules as “draconian and unreasonable”.

Last week trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel stated that retailers are not permitted to sell hot foods throughout the lockdown period. This is ostensibly to limit the movement of people as the government battles to curb the spread of the disease.

However, the ban on hot cooked food was not explicit in the previous regulations, prompting business lobby group Sakeliga, to threaten legal action, saying “there is no lawful restriction on the production of ‘warm’, ‘cooked’ or ‘prepared’ food as the minister and his department continues to insist”.

Retail chain Woolworths had also obtained a legal opinion from law firm Webber Wentzel, which stated that there is no provision in the lockdown regulations that prohibits the sale of any category of food.

“The word ‘any’ is intentionally used [in the regulations]. The reference of any ‘food product’ means any item that can be consumed by a human being. It does not matter whether the item is raw, processed, frozen or cooked; nor does it matter whether it is healthy or unhealthy; nor does it matter whether it is luxury or not. Whatever the item is, it can be sold to consumers,” according to the legal opinion.