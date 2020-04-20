Four more die from Covid-19 in SA, death toll rises to 58

Four more people have died from Covid-19 in SA, taking the death toll to 58.

There were also an additional 142 confirmed cases of the respiratory illness, taking confirmed cases to 3,300.

In some good news, there were now 1,055 recoveries recorded — an increase of 165 since the last time figures were made available.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize announced the figures on Monday night. The increase in confirmed cases was a rise from the 3,158 announced on Sunday evening.