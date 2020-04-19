Pravin Gordhan to spell out fate of SAA after state shuts down funding

The government’s mixed message over the airline has contributed to confusion, with the department on the one hand refusing to make more money available for the business rescue process and on the other hand saying no decision has been taken on restructuring the airline, which could see full-scale retrenchments.

A draft proposal made by the business rescue practitioners to trade unions on Friday delved into the process for termination of all employees at the end of the month with severance packages, but only if funds exist at the end of the winding down of the company.

In a proposal sent to unions and seen by Business Day, rescue practitioners Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana said that for SAA to pay severance packages the airline would have to sell and dispose of its assets.

n a joint statement released on Sunday evening the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca), who are both not part of the retrenchment negotiations as a result of not being consulted on the business rescue plan, said the two unions rejected the proposed agreement by the business rescue practitioners.

"Sacca and Numsa are currently engaged in talks with the shareholder and therefore are of the firm belief that SAA can be saved and will be saved. We therefore see no need to subject workers to these horrific offers that are being made by one of the BRPs [business rescue practitioners], in the absence of a business rescue plan," the unions said.

Sacca and Numsa said they were considering their options in dealing with this "unacceptable state of affairs", but advised their members in the interim to ignore the content of the collective agreement and allow "those who are serious about the future of SAA and the country time to further engage in constructive discussions".