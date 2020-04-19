National It’s Woolworths vs the minister on the hot topic of cooked food Law firm Webber Wentzel says that there is no provision in the lockdown regulations that prohibits the sale of any category of food BL PREMIUM

Law enforcement authorities are acting unlawfully in seeking to stop the sale of cooked food in grocery stores, according to a legal opinion by law firm Webber Wentzel.

The legal opinion requested by retail chain Woolworths states that the definition of what may be sold does not contain any express restriction or exclusion.