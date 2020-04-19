Cape Town offers guest houses and B&Bs temporary rates relief
City takes steps to reduce the financial burden on tourism establishments
19 April 2020 - 18:46
The City of Cape Town is offering guest houses and B&Bs temporary relief, which in some cases could see their rates bills slashed by up to 50%.
The city said this is part of efforts to alleviate the financial burden on tourism establishments as a result of Covid-19. The government is battling to contain the rapidly spreading pandemic that has rattled the global economy, with the tourism industry set to be the hardest hit.
