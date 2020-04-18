National total of Covid-19 cases climbs to 2,783 as Gauteng passes 1,000 infections

Gauteng became the first province in SA to have more than 1,000 cases of Covid-19, as the national total climbed to 2,783 by Friday evening.

The total number of deaths is now 50, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said in a statement.

“Today we regrettably report two new Covid-19 related deaths. Both deceased are from the Western Cape,” said Mkhize in a statement.

The new total of confirmed cases is a jump of 178 from Thursday's total of 2,605 — which was in itself a jump of 99 from Wednesday.