National total of Covid-19 cases climbs to 2,783 as Gauteng passes 1,000 infections
To date, 100,827 tests have been done, 5,767 more tests than announced the day before.
Gauteng became the first province in SA to have more than 1,000 cases of Covid-19, as the national total climbed to 2,783 by Friday evening.
The total number of deaths is now 50 health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said in a statement.
“Today we regrettably report two new Covid-19 related deaths. Both deceased are from the Western Cape,” said Mkhize in a statement.
The new total of confirmed cases is a jump of 178 from Thursday's total of 2,605 — which was in itself a jump of 99 from Wednesday.
The provinces with the most cases were Gauteng with 1,018, the Western Cape with 717 and KwaZulu-Natal with 591. The Eastern Cape has 246 confirmed cases, the Free State 100, Limpopo 26, North West 24, Mpumalanga 23, and the Northern Cape 16.
Twenty-two cases have not yet been allocated.
In terms of deaths, KZN still has the most, with 20, followed by the Western Cape with 15, Gauteng with 6, the Eastern Cape and Free State with four each, and Limpopo with just a single case.