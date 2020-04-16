Government urged to take stimulus route using its entire balance sheet
Presidency colloquium on Covid-19 response
16 April 2020 - 22:59
SA can and must mobilise substantial economic stimulus using the entire government balance sheet, advisers and officials in the presidency heard on Thursday.
While the world is mobilising enormous fiscal and monetary resources to combat the effect of the global economic "sudden stop" brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Treasury has been slow to respond amid arguments that the country has no fiscal space to manoeuvre and cannot afford a stimulus package.
