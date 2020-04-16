Experts’ plea on coronavirus: make masks compulsory

Prof Heather Zar, one of the co-authors of the letter, said wearing masks would not only drastically reduce the fast transmission of Covid-19, but could also reduce the stigma associated with the virus. “If everyone wears a mask, that also reduces stigma. Everyone is protecting the other, but masks can be highly effective for preventing spread not only of coronavirus but also of other germs like influenza, as we are just starting our flu season,” she said.

The experts said most secondary Covid-19 infection in China occurred in families where masks were not worn inside the home — and similarly in Hong Kong, where the spread of the virus has been contained.

While the supply of masks has been a major concern around the world, the medics argued that cloth masks is a relatively simple solution as they can be easily made and used in conjunction with other home-made face coverings, such as scarves or bandanas.

“One concern about mass use of face coverings is the false sense of safety, which may lead people to engage in less safe behaviour, such as gathering in large groups. To address this concern, communication to the public would need to emphasise face covering as one of the public health strategies to reduce transmission,” they said.

They also called for the regulation of medical mask sales, saying these should be reserved for health workers only.