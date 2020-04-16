Covid-19 is a mixed blessing for SA’s homeless

Tsepang Motsepe, however, saw an opportunity to kick the heroin habit that made him homeless a decade ago. He abandoned his law studies when his sponsor failed to pay the university bill, then swiftly found that heroin “stabilises your emotions”.

To feed his addiction, he was breaking into parked cars and sometimes robbing them. For food, “the dustbins were there,” he said outside a set of communal tents at the Lyttelton sports ground near Pretoria.

Many of his friends have died from overdoses, HIV/Aids, or tuberculosis (TB), but Motsepe is now on state-provided methadone, a common heroin substitute. “I see there are aspects of my life I need to change. I want to go back to my studies.”

He is one of about 15,000 people the department of social development is housing in Gauteng. Up to 2,000 more are in shelters in Cape Town.

All have been screened for the coronavirus, authorities said, and Gauteng spokesperson Thabiso Hlongwane said the province is rolling out testing.

Meanwhile, beds in shelters are being kept 1m apart and hundreds of bottles of hand sanitiser has been provided.