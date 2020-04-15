WATCH: The smooth path out of lockdown

Following a meeting of the National Command Council (NCC) for the coronavirus on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa mandated health minister Zweli Mkhize to hold a live engagement online to deal with technical aspects relating to the Covid-19 response.

Members include Michael Sachs, former head of the budget office in the Treasury, now adjunct professor at the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies; Prof Alex van den Heever, chair of social security systems administration and management studies at the Wits School of Governance; Prof Adrian Puren, head of the Centre for HIV and Sexually Transmitted Infections at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases; and Peter Attard Montalto, head of capital market research at Intellidex.

These experts from the NCC spoke to Business Day TV's Michael Avery about what is being done to ensure a smooth and sustainable exit from the country’s economic and social lockdown.