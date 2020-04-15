National

COVID-19 BUSINESS WATCH

WATCH: The smooth path out of lockdown

Business Day TV talks to some of the Covid-19 National Command Council members about the a smooth and sustainable exit from the lockdown

15 April 2020 - 18:36 Business Day TV
Picture: THE HERALD/MIKE HOLMES

Following a meeting of the National Command Council (NCC) for the coronavirus on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa mandated health minister Zweli Mkhize to hold a live engagement online to deal with technical aspects relating to the Covid-19 response.

Members include Michael Sachs, former head of the budget office in the Treasury, now adjunct professor at the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies; Prof Alex van den Heever, chair of social security systems administration and management studies at the Wits School of Governance; Prof Adrian Puren, head of the Centre for HIV and Sexually Transmitted Infections at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases; and Peter Attard Montalto, head of capital market research at Intellidex.

These experts from the NCC spoke to Business Day TV's Michael Avery about what is being done to ensure a smooth and sustainable exit from the country’s economic and social lockdown.

Report card: rating SA's coronavirus response in 4 categories

Rating the government’s response to Covid-19
16 hours ago

State still to consult on call to lift ban on alcohol sales

The state attorney's offcie says the concern expressed by the Gauteng Liquor Forum about the effects of the ban on its members has been noted
1 day ago

WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation about the lockdown

SA has been in lockdown for two weeks as part of the measures introduced to curb the spread of Covid-19
6 days ago

Covid-19 affects the poor more than others, and even more so in SA

In the US and the UK, people of colour have less wealth and, so, access to healthcare; imagine how much worse it is for SA’s poorest, write Kevin ...
5 days ago

