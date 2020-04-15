SA Covid-19 death toll rises to 34

Seven more people have died from Covid-19, bringing the reported number of deaths up to 34, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.

Six of the deaths were in KwaZulu-Natal and one in Gauteng. Most of the seven people who died had underlying conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension and chronic asthma.

Mkhize also announced that the number of reported infections in SA increased to 2,506, up 91 from the previous day.

The total number of tests conducted as of Wednesday evening is 90,515.