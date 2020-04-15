SA Covid-19 death toll rises to 34
Seven new deaths have been reported, six of them in KwaZulu-Natal
Seven more people have died from Covid-19, bringing the reported number of deaths up to 34, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.
Six of the deaths were in KwaZulu-Natal and one in Gauteng. Most of the seven people who died had underlying conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension and chronic asthma.
Mkhize also announced that the number of reported infections in SA increased to 2,506, up 91 from the previous day.
The total number of tests conducted as of Wednesday evening is 90,515.
Gauteng, which is the epicentre of the coronavirus in the country, had 930 cases on Wednesday, followed by the Western Cape with 657, and KwaZulu-Natal with 519.
The Eastern Cape had 199 reported cases; the Free State 97; Limpopo 25; North West 23; Mpumalanga 22; and the Northern Cape 16. There are 18 cases that are unallocated.
Covid-19 has raced around the globe since it emerged in China in December infecting more than 2-million people and killing more than 130,000. It has been reported in 185 countries and regions around the world, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.