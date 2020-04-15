National NEWS ANALYSIS: With chastised officials like Bathabile Dlamini, the bucks ... stopped The battle to get officials to pay the costs of their needless litigation may end up being just as prolonged as the court cases themselves BL PREMIUM

It’s been almost two years since the Constitutional Court ordered then social development minister Bathabile Dlamini to personally pay 20% of the legal fees spent in resolving an almost catastrophic social grants payment crisis largely caused by her negligence and recklessness.

Dlamini has not paid a bill of more than R620,000 in legal fees, after a final demand for the money was issued on her in January by Freedom Under Law, one of the parties in the case. The remainder of her legal bill, from Black Sash, has yet to be finalised.