Cabinet kicks Covid-19 can down the road

“The presentations were a culmination of the work done by all the cabinet clusters, focusing on the country’s economic recovery as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic and the recent downgrading of SA by ratings agencies Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch, respectively. “Cabinet resolved that further discussions and consultations are still required before the final consolidated plan is approved to be shared with the nation,” it said.

The clusters have been asked to work together to produce one consolidated document to serve before the next cabinet meeting due to take place on April 20. While the details of all the proposals were not disclosed, what is known is that finance minister Tito Mboweni took two crucial proposals to the cabinet, aimed at addressing income support for the most vulnerable and support for firms that will be unable to make it through the lockdown.

The income support proposals, which are also endorsed by labour and organised business in various forms, included the topping up of social welfare grants by R500 for the next three months. Evidence shows that social grants, especially the child support grant, are well targeted and reach the most vulnerable of households.

While the Reserve Bank has increased liquidity in financial markets, eased interest rates and put in place measures that will assist commercial banks to offer forbearance, this will not be enough to tide businesses over the lockdown. A second crucial proposal which Mboweni said on Tuesday he would put to the cabinet is for a loan guarantee backed by the Treasury to enable banks to extend new credit to firms. The IMF tracker shows that 51 countries around the world have taken this route.