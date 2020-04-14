National NEWS ANALYSIS: Jacob Zuma makes an extraordinary admission to top court Former president says he would have testified in Schabir Shaik’s trial only if he had been guaranteed immunity BL PREMIUM

Former president Jacob Zuma’s last-ditch application to stop his corruption prosecution does not appear to pose a threat to the state’s plans to put him on trial this year but it does contain a damaging admission that may be used against him if and when he goes on trial.

For the first time Zuma has revealed why he chose not to testify in the trial of his former financial adviser, Schabir Shaik, who was convicted in 2005 of corrupting him with multiple payments and benefits, and facilitating a R500,000 a year bribe for him from French arms company Thales.