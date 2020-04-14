More than 50 inmates test positive for Covid-19 in SA
The number of inmates to test positive for Covid-19 at East London prison has risen to 53
The East London prison that recorded the first coronavirus infection in the country's correctional services facilities a week ago has seen more than 50 inmates test positive and is being disinfected.
SA's prisons are severely overcrowded and keeping the spread of the highly infectious disease out of the prisons has been a key concern.
Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said there were health-care teams on site, and that the department was working with the department of health officials in the provinces to compile a list of hospitals and health-care centres where inmates can be sent. Mobile quarantine sites have also been bought.
The department has also restricted visits and allowed inmates to buy more items at tuck-shops in the centres, as well as provide them with more toiletries.
The department said as an additional measure it was now splitting the out-of-cell time for the distribution of food, which means that units or wings were divided to avoid the overcrowding of inmates and officials in open spaces.
The revelation of the first case at SA's prisons, a correctional services official, saw mass screening being rolled out across the country, while all officials and inmates at the facility have been tested.
On Tuesday the department said the number of inmates who have tested positive at the East London facility had increased to 53.
Twenty-five officials from East London, St Albans prison and the department's head office have also tested positive bring the cumulative number in the province to 78.
“Only two out of 243 centres have reported positive cases of the virus thus far, therefore, it remains critical that prevention measures remain in force and be granulised to keep other centres Covid-19 free,” Nxumalo said.
He said valuable lessons had been learnt at the East London facility that would influence the department's disaster response plan.
However, he said it must be acknowledged that as the virus continues to spread in communities correctional centres within the same areas would remain vulnerable.
Officials attending gatherings and those moving from their residences to places of work were receiving attention, in addition to screening, he said.
As the number of infected people increased, the different phases of the department's plans have been activated, including the isolation of those who have tested positive.
The department said working jointly with stakeholders on possible emergencies and interventions should the pandemic reach “unimagined proportions” in SA, remained critical.