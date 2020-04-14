More than 50 inmates test positive for Covid-19 in SA

The East London prison that recorded the first coronavirus infection in the country's correctional services facilities a week ago has seen more than 50 inmates test positive and is being disinfected.

SA's prisons are severely overcrowded and keeping the spread of the highly infectious disease out of the prisons has been a key concern.

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said there were health-care teams on site, and that the department was working with the department of health officials in the provinces to compile a list of hospitals and health-care centres where inmates can be sent. Mobile quarantine sites have also been bought.