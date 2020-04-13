DA’s plan for a ‘smart lockdown’ aims to jump-start the economy

The DA presented its working paper on its smart lockdown model to Ramaphosa on Monday.

Steenhuisen stressed that the proposed smart lockdown would have to be implemented in tandem with a massive rollout of testing, tracking, tracing and treatment as well as a major build-up of health-care capacity. Wearing of protective face masks in all public areas should be mandatory, people in high-risk groups should self-isolate, and there should be strict border controls.

To help the economy recover, the DA has also proposed a bold economic stimulus/relief package amounting to about R300bn, in addition to sweeping reforms in the government and the economy. It also proposed that the poor and small businesses should be targeted by the package.

“It would be imprudent to call for a complete easing of all restrictions relating to the current lockdown, as it would likely risk a sudden spike in infections. At the same time, continued hard lockdown conditions will increase the number of unemployed citizens and close businesses which will not be in a position to reopen after the crisis,” Steenhuisen said.

“Managing Covid-19 will require a marathon, not a sprint. Realistically, SA may have to contain the coronavirus right up until a vaccine is widely available in 18-24 months’ time. We must hope for a shorter period but plan pragmatically for a long one.”

Steenhuisen said it was a false choice to distinguish between a loss of lives and a loss of livelihoods because an economic collapse due to a continued hard lockdown would also equate to a loss of life.

Return to work

Meanwhile, trade union Solidarity has also presented proposals to the government for a phased return to work to prevent what it calls an economic catastrophe.

It proposed that the government should make it possible for more workers to return to work in healthy environments, even during the lockdown period.