DA’s plan for a ‘smart lockdown’ aims to jump-start the economy
The DA has urged the government to adopt a smart, flexible lockdown model that will allow the economy to begin operating on a phased-in basis.
President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered the national lockdown until April 16 as the country struggled to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected more than 1.8-million people globally and killed at least 115,286. In SA, the virus has infected 2,173 and killed 25. Last week Ramaphosa announced the extension of the lockdown by another two weeks.
The DA believes SA cannot afford an extended hard lockdown, the repercussions of which would be “disastrous” for the economy and result in a sharp rise in unemployment. DA interim leader John Steenhuisen says there is global support for a phased easing of restrictions.
The DA presented its working paper on its smart lockdown model to Ramaphosa on Monday.
Steenhuisen stressed that the proposed smart lockdown would have to be implemented in tandem with a massive rollout of testing, tracking, tracing and treatment as well as a major build-up of health-care capacity. Wearing of protective face masks in all public areas should be mandatory, people in high-risk groups should self-isolate, and there should be strict border controls.
To help the economy recover, the DA has also proposed a bold economic stimulus/relief package amounting to about R300bn, in addition to sweeping reforms in the government and the economy. It also proposed that the poor and small businesses should be targeted by the package.
“It would be imprudent to call for a complete easing of all restrictions relating to the current lockdown, as it would likely risk a sudden spike in infections. At the same time, continued hard lockdown conditions will increase the number of unemployed citizens and close businesses which will not be in a position to reopen after the crisis,” Steenhuisen said.
“Managing Covid-19 will require a marathon, not a sprint. Realistically, SA may have to contain the coronavirus right up until a vaccine is widely available in 18-24 months’ time. We must hope for a shorter period but plan pragmatically for a long one.”
Steenhuisen said it was a false choice to distinguish between a loss of lives and a loss of livelihoods because an economic collapse due to a continued hard lockdown would also equate to a loss of life.
Return to work
Meanwhile, trade union Solidarity has also presented proposals to the government for a phased return to work to prevent what it calls an economic catastrophe.
It proposed that the government should make it possible for more workers to return to work in healthy environments, even during the lockdown period.
“The lockdown process in its current format will have to be adjusted,” said Solidarity CEO Dirk Hermann.
Solidarity wants the government to follow the example of countries such as Singapore and Taiwan and allow people to return to work provided employers comply with a set of requirements in accordance with a clear code of practice.
Solidarity’s proposed code stipulates that a full assessment of the risks posed to the health and safety of employees returning to work must be done at all workplaces.
It proposes that employers limit the number of employees who are at the workplace at any given time. Employers must also check employees for possible Covid-19 symptoms.