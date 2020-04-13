National

Bus sector wants to assist UIF to distribute unemployment insurance benefits

About 35,000 employees in the bus industry stand to benefit from the agreement

13 April 2020 - 20:55 LUYOLO MKENTANE
TransLux is one of the bus liners operated by Autopax. File picture: SA TRAVEL ONLINE.
Bus companies in the SA Road Passenger Bargaining Council (Sarpbac) have called on employment & labour minister Thulas Nxesi to extend to non-parties an agreement for payment of unemployment insurance benefits to workers affected by the coronavirus.

The organisations in the Sarpbac are the SA Bus Employers Association (Sabea), and the Commuter Bus Employers Organisation (Cobeo), representing bus companies including TransLux, City to City, Greyhound, Mega Bus & Coach, Putco, and Golden Arrow, among others.

The bus industry is one of the sectors affected by the nationwide lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak, which has infected at least 2,173 and killed 25 people in SA.

Last week Nxesi extended an agreement between the National Bargaining Council for the Clothing Manufacturing Industry and the UIF to non-parties. The pact will allow the sector’s 80,000 workers to continue receiving their salaries during the lockdown.

Solomon Mahlangu, national coordinator for passenger bus at the SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu), told Business Day on Monday that the agreement has been concluded: “All that’s left is for the agreement to be implemented and extended to non-parties.”

UIF spokesperson Makhosonke Buthelezi said: “I know some agreements have gone to the DG [director-general Thobile Lamati] to sign. I will know by Tuesday which ones those are.”

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula announced stringent regulations for the transport sector last month, which saw limited bus operations allowed for rendering essential services, while all cross-border road passenger movements were prohibited during the lockdown period.

On Monday, Sarpbac general secretary Gary Wilson said the bargaining council had  sent a memorandum of agreement to the UIF for ratification.

“We are now waiting for them to send us an acceptance letter ... in the main we are committing ourselves, on behalf of the industry, to assist the UIF to distribute funding to companies to pay employee benefits,” said Wilson.

“We are working full-time on this matter with Advocate Mzwanele Yawa, he is the chief director of the UIF. He is very helpful and has been taking our calls the whole weekend.”

About 35,000 employees in the bus industry stand to benefit from the agreement.

UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping has said that the fund has R30bn in immediately accessible funds drawn from its accumulated reserves should companies be unable to cover salaries for workers during the lockdown period, while the amount for the UIF Covid-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) was about R10bn.

The scheme is the single biggest government initiative to provide relief to those in formal employment who will lose their income due to the lockdown.

mkentanel@businesslive.co.za

