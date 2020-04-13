Bus sector wants to assist UIF to distribute unemployment insurance benefits

Last week Nxesi extended an agreement between the National Bargaining Council for the Clothing Manufacturing Industry and the UIF to non-parties. The pact will allow the sector’s 80,000 workers to continue receiving their salaries during the lockdown.

Solomon Mahlangu, national coordinator for passenger bus at the SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu), told Business Day on Monday that the agreement has been concluded: “All that’s left is for the agreement to be implemented and extended to non-parties.”

UIF spokesperson Makhosonke Buthelezi said: “I know some agreements have gone to the DG [director-general Thobile Lamati] to sign. I will know by Tuesday which ones those are.”

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula announced stringent regulations for the transport sector last month, which saw limited bus operations allowed for rendering essential services, while all cross-border road passenger movements were prohibited during the lockdown period.

On Monday, Sarpbac general secretary Gary Wilson said the bargaining council had sent a memorandum of agreement to the UIF for ratification.

“We are now waiting for them to send us an acceptance letter ... in the main we are committing ourselves, on behalf of the industry, to assist the UIF to distribute funding to companies to pay employee benefits,” said Wilson.