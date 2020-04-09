National

covid-19

Solidarity Fund to roll out food relief for vulnerable households

The food relief is part of the fund’s humanitarian effort amid fight against coronavirus pandemic

09 April 2020 - 05:10 Lynley Donnelly
Gloria Serobe. Picture: TYRONE ARTHUR
Gloria Serobe. Picture: TYRONE ARTHUR

A fund set up to pull money together to fight Covid-19 and limit its economic pain on families is planning to earmark R120m in food relief for a  quarter of a million vulnerable households, an internal document obtained by Business Day shows.

President Cyril Ramaphosa established the Solidarity Fund, which raised more than R2bn in the two weeks after it was launched. The fund has also set up a R100m facility to fast-track the purchase of urgently required protective equipment such as face masks and shields.

The food relief effort, which is in the planning stage and could change, will reach the most vulnerable communities. Its administration will enable the fund to track and ensure the costs are directed towards the provision of food relief.

The food relief is part of the fund’s humanitarian effort aimed at mobilising and co-ordinating the resources of business, civil society and communities to respond to humanitarian challenges, including food security and combating the escalation of violence against women and children as a consequence of the virus and the lockdown.

The Solidarity Fund said the document was "for internal purposes".

The fund is chaired by businessperson Gloria Serobe and to date its launch and mobilisation has been done on a pro bono basis with the intention that this remain the case for as long as possible, according to the document.

Along with Serobe, the board members include deputy chair Adrian Enthoven, the executive chair of European-based private investment group Yellowwoods; interim CEO Nomkhita Nqweni, a former executive at Absa; Ayanda Ntsaluba, a group executive director of Discovery; and Tryphosa Ramano, the president of the Association of Black Securities and Investment Professionals. The other members are ENSafrica chair Michael Katz; Kgomotso Makhupola, the national treasurer of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union; finance minister Tito Mboweni; trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel; and former president of the SA Youth Council Thulani Tshefutu. The board has established subcommittees to ensure corporate governance. These include a disbursements committee led by Ntsaluba.

The committee is supported by technical teams formulated under Business for SA and working with the department of health, the National Health Laboratory Service and other stakeholders to ensure proposals meet the need to ensure effective interventions.

Old Mutual independently administers the fund on a pro bono basis. Advisory firms and legal firms EY and ENSafrica have developed the governance framework to guide the allocation of funds, also pro bono.

donnellyl@businesslive.co.za

UIF’s R30bn support for workers hit by the lockdown is ready for claims

UIF has R30bn in immediately accessible funds for single biggest government initiative to provide relief for workers
National
1 day ago

Textile industry Covid-19 agreement extended to other parties

The agreement will allow about 80,000 workers in the industry to continue receiving their salaries during the 21-day lockdown
National
15 hours ago

CAROL PATON: SA needs to prepare for the worst before the storm breaks

As Covid-19 infections slowly rise, the Treasury’s immediate concerns should be protective equipment, relief for the poor and support for businesses
Opinion
2 days ago

The race for a Covid-19 vaccine: 5 things you need to know

Soon after China released the gene sequence for SARS-CoV-2 in January, institutions and companies sprang into action
Features
1 day ago

AngloGold makes a big Covid-19 contribution before its exit

Ahead of finalising the sale of its last mines in SA, AngloGold is handing over two idled hospitals and a large donation to the Solidarity Response ...
Companies
6 days ago

Mary Oppenheimer donates to coronavirus-fighting Solidarity Fund

The daughter of Harry Oppenheimer says the fund is aligned to ‘our concerns about basic needs, food, medicine, general care and gender abuse’
National
1 week ago

Most read

1.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Zondo and the curious case of ...
National
2.
Five new Covid-19 deaths in SA
National
3.
Parties want Ndabeni-Abrahams to face criminal ...
National
4.
Solidarity Fund to roll out food relief for ...
National
5.
Desperate small businesses scramble for Rupert ...
National

Related Articles

Treasury calls on suppliers of protective equipment to make submissions

National

Taxi industry launches R3.5bn Covid-19 relief fund

National

SA to take $1bn Covid-19 loan from New Development Bank

National

Zweli Mkhize says health workers will be protected against Covid-19

National

Distressed farmers to get access to R1.2bn government grant

National

DA to seek legal advice on use of BEE as a criteria for funding distressed ...

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.