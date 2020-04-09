National

Nehawu withdraws case against state over protective health clothing

The union says there is now a commitment by the government to address its concerns for the safety of front-line healthcare workers

09 April 2020 - 09:26 Wendell Roelf
Medical staff in protective clothes carry a patient suspected of having the COVID-2019. Picture: AFP/HECTOR RETAMAL
Medical staff in protective clothes carry a patient suspected of having the COVID-2019. Picture: AFP/HECTOR RETAMAL

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) has withdrawn a court case against the government over shortages of protective gear for front-line health workers treating patients with Covid-19, after meeting the health minister.

SA main health workers’ union with about 250,000 members, had launched the case to try to force the government to ensure adequate supplies of vital equipment such as masks and gloves.

A global scarcity of protective equipment for nurses, doctors, porters and other health workers is a big obstacle to attempts to curb death tolls, elsewhere in Africa and on other continents.

“We have taken a decision to discontinue with the legal course of action since there is now a commitment to address our concerns,” the union said in a statement.

Among commitments from the government was that no worker would be forced or intimidated to work without proper protection, and that stocks of masks, gloves and goggles should be scrutinised to determine whether all front-line workers were catered for, Nehawu said.

A health ministry spokesperson was not immediately available to comment.

SA has the most confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa, at 1,845 with 18 deaths, but that number is expected to rise as the government embarks on a mass testing drive.

Reuters

Zweli Mkhize says health workers will be protected against Covid-19

SA’s biggest public sector health union is preparing for a legal fight for personal protective equipment
National
1 day ago

DA launches portal to connect makers of health equipment with government

The party aims to boost the supply of masks, gowns, gloves and ventilators in the coronavirus fight
National
3 days ago

Local companies urged to free up protective equipment for health workers

Business SA issues an urgent call to companies to release personal protective equipment for health-sector staff battling the Covid-19 pandemic
National
1 week ago

Most read

1.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Zondo and the curious case of ...
National
2.
Solidarity Fund to roll out food relief for ...
National
3.
Five new Covid-19 deaths in SA
National
4.
Parties want Ndabeni-Abrahams to face criminal ...
National
5.
Desperate small businesses scramble for Rupert ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.