WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation about the lockdown

SA has been in lockdown for two weeks as part of the measures introduced to curb the spread of Covid-19

09 April 2020 - 18:21 Claudi Mailovich
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS​/JAIRUS MMUTLE
In a live address on Thursday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the current lockdown would be extended by two more weeks. 

SA has been in lockdown for two weeks as part of the measures introduced during the national state of disaster, which was declared to curb the spread of Covid-19. 

The lockdown was set to conclude on April 16. 

The president's address followed a meeting with the National Command Council on the coronavirus on Wednesday and consultations that the president had with various social partners, the presidency said. 

Watch the president’s address here:

President Cyril Ramaphosa will update the nation tonight about efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. His address follows a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council.

Government is still assessing effectiveness of lockdown

The president is concerned about the lockdown’s effect on the economy, but says that ‘lives matter’
2 days ago

ROB ROSE: Can our economy survive an extended lockdown?

The Paternoster Group reckons that SA’s lockdown will probably be extended. But sooner or later, we’ll have to find a compromise
16 hours ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Lockdown decision is fraught with danger

The chances of extending the lockdown appear high, and a return to normal economic activity will be difficult to achieve
16 hours ago

