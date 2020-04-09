WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation about the lockdown

In a live address on Thursday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the current lockdown would be extended by two more weeks.

SA has been in lockdown for two weeks as part of the measures introduced during the national state of disaster, which was declared to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The lockdown was set to conclude on April 16.

The president's address followed a meeting with the National Command Council on the coronavirus on Wednesday and consultations that the president had with various social partners, the presidency said.

Watch the president’s address here: