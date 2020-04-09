Arena Events’ bespoke event series goes digital

Arena Events is taking its bespoke event series online and in a digitised format that will allow brands to continue their engagement with key stakeholders and clients during this highly challenging time.

Arena Events, a division of Arena Holdings — the largest national English publishing group and the second-largest digital publisher in SA — manages client events aligned to the group’s stable of leading news titles including Business Day, Financial Mail, Sowetan and Sunday Times, catering to clients in the business, leadership, finance and investment, media & marketing, and lifestyle sectors.

“One of our greatest responsibilities is to do what we can to keep businesses buoyant during this challenging time and help with innovative ways of enhancing brand communication,” says Taryn Westoby, head of Arena Events.

“Businesses realise that even post-lockdown, there will most likely be significant restrictions on the number of people that can come together at a public gathering. But, their messages need to continue being disseminated, and our job is to support them in reaching their audiences wherever they are based.”

By taking bespoke client events such as the Business Day Dialogues, Sowetan Dialogues and Financial Mail Private Lounge online, clients will continue to benefit from the same extensive marketing campaigns (pre-, post-, and during an event), through the reach provided by the group’s news titles.

The three must-haves for online event success

“The key to hosting successful online events depends on three key factors: the quality of content and speakers, the ability to match these with a high-quality target audience, and the third relies on using the right technology and suppliers,” says Westoby.

“We already have an established reputation as a result of the close working relationship with our news titles and their respective editors, and have now created a digital event solution to make streaming easy and accessible to clients who want to communicate their content online to viewers nationwide in a professionally executed manner.”

How Arena’s online events benefit brands

Maintaining a position of thought leadership during times of crisis is essential. Being able to continue engagement with key target audiences, irrespective of where they may be based, is fundamental in ensuring brands remain trusted and cognisant of the pressures their clients are under.

Arena’s digitised events:

create multiple opportunities to build brand awareness and remain top of mind long after the digitised event has taken place;

are an opportunity for lead generation as a result of the online subscription process;

provide content that can be replayed and repurposed for future marketing material;

ensure broad exposure to a wide audience pre, during and post-event; and

allow participants to engage and ask questions in a professionally moderated conversation, so it remains on track and interesting.

For more information on partnering with a bespoke digitised event, visit www.arenaevents.africa or e-mail Melissa de Agrela on deagrelam@arena.africa.