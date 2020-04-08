COVID-19
UIF’s R30bn support for workers hit by the lockdown is ready for claims
08 April 2020 - 00:36
The special Covid-19 lay-off benefit that will operate through the UIF was finalised on Tuesday when business, labour and government finally reached agreement on the scheme in Nedlac.
The scheme is the single biggest government initiative to provide relief to those in formal employment who will lose their income due to the lockdown.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now