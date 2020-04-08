Netcare brings in expert for its infected St Augustine’s hospital

Netcare has brought in a world-renowned epidemiologist to investigate the spread of Covid-19 at its St Augustine’s hospital in Durban after at least 47 staff members were infected and at least four patients died at the facility.

The company has employed Salim Karim, who is the pro vice-chancellor for research at the University of KwaZulu-Natal and director of the Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in SA. He is also professor of clinical epidemiology at Columbia University in the US and adjunct professor of medicine at Cornell University, New York.

St Augustines, which is closed to new patients, has treated 25 patients who arrived after contracting the disease, with 12 remaining at the facility.

Netcare CEO Richard Friedland said he wasn’t able to disclose the number of people who got infected there until health minister Zweli Mkhize had disclosed the information, though he confirmed that the disease had spread and infected patients there.