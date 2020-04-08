BREAKING NEWS: Five new Covid-19 deaths in SA

There have been five new reported deaths due to Covid-19 in SA, with the total number of confirmed cases rising to 1,845, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.

The total number of deaths in SA is now 18, he said

The number of positive cases has risen by 96 from the previous day, and the total number of tests conducted to date was 63,776.

Gauteng still has the highest number of infections with 782, followed by the Western Cape with 495 and KwaZulu-Natal with 354. The Free State had 88 cases, the Eastern Cape 45, Limpopo and Mpumalanga have 21 each, North West 15, and the Northern Cape 12. There were 11 cases which were unallocated.

Covid-19 is caused by the highly contagious SARS-Cov-2 virus and has raced around the world since it first emerged in China late in 2019. By Wednesday it had sickened more than 1.4-million people in 184 countries and regions and killed more than 85,000, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker.

