National EU warns that Copyright Amendment Bill will hit SA Brussels may suspend investment in SA if Ramaphosa signs contentious bill BL PREMIUM

The EU has joined the US in putting pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa to ditch proposed amendments to the contentious Copyright Amendment Bill.

EU representatives said the bill would have an adverse effect on SA’s creative community, as well as on foreign investments, including from Europe. SA was a key trading and investment partner, they said.