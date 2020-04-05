SA’s Covid-19 infections now at 1,655, death toll reaches 11

Health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday night that SA now has 1,655 confirmed cases of Covid-19, an increase of 70 cases. The death toll has risen to 11.

The Eastern Cape now has 31 confirmed cases, Mkhize said.

“It is with sadness that we report yet another two deaths related to Covid-19,” he said.

Of the two new deceased, the first was an 82-year-old woman with pre-existing conditions including hypertension, diabetes and cholesterol. The second was an 86-year-old man with an underlying chronic obstructive pulmonary condition.

The total number of Covid-19 tests conducted to date is 56,873, an increase of 2,936 from those reported on Saturday.

By province: