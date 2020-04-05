National

SA’s Covid-19 infections now at 1,655, death toll reaches 11

Health minister Zweli Mkhize says Eastern Cape has 31 confirmed cases

05 April 2020 - 23:37 Luke Charter
A Gauteng health department worker does a swab test on a resident in Yeoville, Johannesburg, April 3 2020. Picture: MICHELE SPATARI/AFP
A Gauteng health department worker does a swab test on a resident in Yeoville, Johannesburg, April 3 2020. Picture: MICHELE SPATARI/AFP

Health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday night that SA now has 1,655 confirmed cases of Covid-19, an increase of 70 cases. The death toll has risen to 11.

The Eastern Cape now has 31 confirmed cases, Mkhize said.

“It is with sadness that we report yet another two deaths related to Covid-19,” he said.

Of the two new deceased, the first was an 82-year-old woman with pre-existing conditions including hypertension, diabetes and cholesterol. The second was an 86-year-old man with an underlying chronic obstructive pulmonary condition.

The total number of Covid-19 tests conducted to date is 56,873, an increase of 2,936 from those reported on Saturday.

By province:

  • Gauteng  — 704
  • Western Cape — 454
  • KwaZulu-Natal —  246
  • Free State —  87
  • Eastern Cape —  31
  • Limpopo —  19
  • Mpumalanga —   18
  • North West —  11
  • Northern Cape —   8
  • Unallocated —   77

Western Cape allocates R53m to food relief efforts amid lockdown

The funding will go towards providing food parcels and cooked meals
National
10 hours ago

Two Covid-19 doctors ‘forced’ into a Limpopo quarantine facility

SA Medical Association criticises Limpopo health MEC for 'iron-fisted' quarantine of doctors
National
9 hours ago

Covid-19 judge Kate O’Regan tasked with safeguarding privacy

The former Constitutional Court justice has been appointed to oversee information gathering amid the Covid-19 pandemic
National
7 hours ago

SA health authority reviewing stance on masks for Covid-19

National Institute for Communicable Diseases joins a growing number of health authorities considering greater role for masks to reduce the spread of ...
National
2 days ago

Consumers to face Covid-19 fallout on the back foot

Latest data from credit bureaus shows loan amounts and delinquencies rising amid an economy in recession
National
3 days ago

Let more people go to work during lockdown, Institute of Race Relations urges

The isolation period will only work if economic fallout is mitigated
National
3 days ago

Most read

1.
Lockdown to hit Eskom’s revenue by R3bn
National
2.
Landlords and large retailers locked in rental ...
National
3.
SA’s Covid-19 infections now at 1,655, death toll ...
National
4.
Two Covid-19 doctors ‘forced’ into a Limpopo ...
National
5.
Consumers to face Covid-19 fallout on the back ...
National

Related Articles

Metro-level planning needed for high-risk communities

Opinion

Weighing choices between human life and the economy

Opinion / Columnists

STUART THEOBALD: SA can learn from experience as we suffer a dose of the past ...

Opinion / Columnists

JONNY STEINBERG: The burden on the poor will test their ‘patriotism’

Opinion / Columnists

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Borrowing at the short end risks leaving SA deeper in the mire

Opinion / Columnists

Coupons help boost consumption in China

Opinion

A post-pandemic social contract needs to benefit all

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.