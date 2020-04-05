National How Ndabeni-Abrahams aims to take communications into the future Department is in talks with the Treasury to put together a business case for a Digital Development Fund BL PREMIUM

Communications & digital technologies minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams is planning to take her department and state-owned entities such as the SABC and Post Office into a new digital future in SA, freeing them of historic state capture baggage and their continuing drag on SA’s finances

The minister’s portfolio is the result of the consolidation of the departments of communications & telecommunications and postal services in 2019.