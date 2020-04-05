How Ndabeni-Abrahams aims to take communications into the future
Department is in talks with the Treasury to put together a business case for a Digital Development Fund
05 April 2020 - 19:28
Communications & digital technologies minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams is planning to take her department and state-owned entities such as the SABC and Post Office into a new digital future in SA, freeing them of historic state capture baggage and their continuing drag on SA’s finances
The minister’s portfolio is the result of the consolidation of the departments of communications & telecommunications and postal services in 2019.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now