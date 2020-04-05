Emissions limit cut in trade-off between saving more lives or industry
Sasol and Eskom must commit to a path to vastly reduce their emissions
05 April 2020 - 19:58
In setting new sulphur dioxide emission limits for some of SA’s dirtiest plants, the government has walked a tightrope few would want to tread — making trade-offs between the survival of critical industries and human health.
Effective April 1, sulphur dioxide emission limits for air-polluting plants have been tightened by more than 70%, but environmental rights groups say the government has effectively legislated 3,300 premature deaths.
