National NEWS ANALYSIS: Wine industry cannot wither on the vine during Covid-19 crisis

The Covid-19 lockdown, whether it lasts for the initial three-week period or continues for longer, will have a devastating effect on the economy. Much of this is unavoidable if the full effect of the pandemic is to be minimised. However, in deciding which industries should be allowed to trade, the government must also weigh up the rationale of its decisions, as well as the cost vs the putative benefit.

While these principles have generally been thoughtfully applied, the ANC government’s political baggage around liquor has clouded its decisions regarding the wine industry. Other countries in lockdown have mostly permitted the continued sale of liquor, at least online. SA, however, has taken an extreme opposite view that reflects the authorities’ prohibitionist leanings as well as the ANC’s deep antipathy to the Western Cape.