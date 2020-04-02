National

WATCH: Tax relief — good intentions with bad results?

Jean du Toit, Tax attorney at Tax Consulting SA, talks to Business Day TV about the tax relief initiative to combat the Covid-19 crisis

02 April 2020 - 16:58 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/OLIVIER LE MOAL

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of fiscal relief for certain taxpayers — to combat the Covid-19 crisis — the National Treasury has published explanatory notes, which outline exactly how the tax system will be used to ease financial distress during these times.

The general intent with these measures, which took effect on April 1, is to alleviate cash-flow constraints and to prevent wide-scale shedding of jobs. But the question is, are these measures well considered, or will they simply postpone the inevitable?

Business Day TV caught up with Jean du Toit, tax attorney at Tax Consulting SA, for more.

