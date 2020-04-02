WATCH: Tax relief — good intentions with bad results?

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of fiscal relief for certain taxpayers — to combat the Covid-19 crisis — the National Treasury has published explanatory notes, which outline exactly how the tax system will be used to ease financial distress during these times.

The general intent with these measures, which took effect on April 1, is to alleviate cash-flow constraints and to prevent wide-scale shedding of jobs. But the question is, are these measures well considered, or will they simply postpone the inevitable?

Business Day TV caught up with Jean du Toit, tax attorney at Tax Consulting SA, for more.