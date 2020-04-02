WATCH: Innovative Covid-19 solutions for SME cash flows

It’s common knowledge that small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are struggling right now. Cash flow has dried up and salaries, suppliers, and creditors need to paid. But the big issue is what we can do about it while we’re all stuck at home in self-isolation?

Trader and founder of Herenya Capital Advisors, Petri Redelinghuys, has decided to do something about this. It’s called Say Siyabonga.