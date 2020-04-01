Wind farms contest Eskom force majeure
Eskom has experienced a dramatic drop in demand due to the Covid-19 lockdown, leading to it invoke force majeure
01 April 2020 - 19:10
Privately owned wind farms with contracts to generate electricity for Eskom said on Wednesday that they would contest the utility’s decision to declare force majeure and curtail their production.
Eskom, which has experienced a dramatic drop in demand since the start of the Covid-19 lockdown, said on Tuesday that it has issued a force majeure notice to wind producers on the grounds that the amount of surplus energy in the system is destablising the grid.
