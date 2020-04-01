National

WATCH: Do Treasury’s SME proposals go far enough?

Cova Advisory director Duane Newman talks to Business Day TV about Treasury’s recent tax relief proposals

01 April 2020 - 11:38 Business Day TV
Small business tax has been adjusted to be in line with the tax threshold for individuals. Picture: 123RF./LE MOAL OLIVIER
In response to the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, developed countries have rolled out extensive fiscal packages to help SMEs and workers weather the storm.

The National Treasury as also announced some tax relief proposals, but some believe they do not go far enough.

Michael Avery speaks to Cova Advisory director Duane Newman.

Or listen to the full audio:

