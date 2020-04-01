National

Lockdown holds up council budgeting processes

National Treasury will give municipalities another month to ensure budgets are approved

01 April 2020 - 17:40 Claudi Mailovich
Johannesburg skyline. Picture: 123RF/VANESSA BENTLEY
Johannesburg skyline. Picture: 123RF/VANESSA BENTLEY

Municipalities will be under pressure to pass their budgets for the 2020-2021 financial year when the lockdown is lifted.

for In terms of regulations gazetted on Monday by co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, municipalities have to suspend all council sittings are suspended during the 21-day lockdown.

Meetings that are part of the budgeting process for the new financial year and the consultation process with communities on integrated development plans (IDP) as well as meetings to consider and pass municipal budgets will not take place.

The municipal financial year ends on June 30.

Budgets are critical for the functioning of any council and  failure to have them approved could lead to a municipality being placed under administration.

On Tuesday, the City of Johannesburg, which has SA’s biggest municipal budget, would have tabled its draft budget for the next financial year, as well as the draft IDP and the proposed rates and tariffs. After that the draft budget would have undergone six weeks of public participation before the final budget was tabled in council.

Jolidee Matongo, Johannesburg’s finance MMC, told Business Day that given the lockdown this could not happen.

But the draft documents would have been sent out to all the councillors, and that public comments would be obtained in the meantime in different ways, such as over WhatsApp and e-mail. This would ensure that some of the work is done when the lockdown is lifted, which at this stage is at midnight on April 16.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni also gazetted regulations on Monday exempting municipalities from provisions of the Municipal Finance Management Act during the lockdown.

According to these gazetted regulations, municipalities and municipal entities are exempted from provisions in the act that require any action to be taken between the date of the publication of the notice and the date that the national state of disaster lapses. According to the exemptions, any action referred to must be taken within 30 days of the national state of disaster ending.  

According to the gazette, municipal councils may pass a special adjustment budget before the end of the financial year to authorise all expenditure linked to the Covid-19 pandemic.  

The National Treasury told Business Day that municipalities would be able to pass their budgets once the national lockdown period expired. The Treasury said that in anticipation of delays in passing budgets the minister issued the exemption notice to cover municipalities in terms of allowing municipal councils 30 days after the lifting of the state of disaster to adopt their budgets.

