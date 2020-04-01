Arrested petty offenders must be released under new lockdown regulations

Any person arrested for a petty offence during the nationwide lockdown must be released and warned to appear in court on a later date, according to new regulations gazetted by justice & correctional services minister Ronald Lamola.

The petty crimes were not defined in the regulations but would ordinarily be seen as those that do not constitute a physical threat or violence. These could include petty theft and traffic offences.

The new regulations also stated that all civil cases that are identified as not urgent should not be placed on the court roll for the duration of the lockdown.

SA was placed in lockdown under the national state of disaster declared to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The lockdown is due to end at midnight on April 16.