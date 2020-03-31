National

‘Our basic needs are covered for now’, but SA citizens stranded at Malaysia airport worry

Allan Huysamen is one of the South Africans stuck in transit at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, where he has been since March 25

31 March 2020 - 14:30 ERNEST MABUZA
Two South Africans are stranded at the main airport in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, while both countries are in lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: 123RF/ZAMFIR CRISTIAN ION.
Two South Africans are stranded at the main airport in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, while both countries are in lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: 123RF/ZAMFIR CRISTIAN ION.

Two South Africans have been stranded for days at an airport under lockdown in the capital of Malaysia, sleeping on benches and having to find food and water.

They were effectively trapped in no-man’s-land, unable to enter Malaysia because the country is under lockdown as part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus, and unable to fly home to SA.

Allan Huysamen is one of the South Africans stuck in transit at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. He has been at the airport since March 25 when he arrived from Jakarta, Indonesia. He was scheduled to catch a flight to Doha and then to Cape Town aboard Qatar Airways.

“I had heard about the pending lockdown in SA but was checking my flights every hour to make sure they were still on schedule and on time. All looked good until I tried to board my flight to Doha at 8am on March 26,” he said.

A video of him inside the airport has been shared on YouTube.

“At that point the flight was cancelled. They denied boarding, saying there is no way that we will be able to get out of Doha, so they are not allowing us to board the flight.”

Huysamen said he met another South African citizen at the airport facing the same predicament.

“We are not allowed to leave the airport terminal into Malaysia because Malaysia is on lockdown. We are confined to the airport terminal here in Kuala Lumpur. Our only option at the moment is SA opening the borders for international flights.”

He said they had been in contact with the SA embassy in Malaysia.

“They have been working really hard to get us into Malaysia but unfortunately Malaysia is also on lockdown. Officials in Malaysia are extremely strict and will not let us into the country.

“We have no access to beds. We have built beds from airport benches. We have not been looked after by the airline at all, apart from them giving us a blanket after four days because we kept asking. The gate [boarding] area is extremely cold.”

Huysamen said the airline had not provided food nor accommodation.

“We have been sourcing our own food through the airport.”

Huysamen said they discovered a staff canteen at the airport where they could buy food that was well-priced and relatively wholesome.

“Our basic needs are all covered for now. We probably cannot continue to live like this for the extent of the lockdown period in SA.”

Huysamen said the airline was willing to allow them to board to Doha as long as they had a way out of Doha.

“I think the airline would even be prepared to fly to SA as long as airports are open. For now we wait. Hopefully the SA government comes to some decision that will allow us to get out of here.”

At the weekend, the department of international relations and co-operation said there were difficulties around flights because of travel restrictions to SA.

EXCLUSIVE: The 11 factors that will shape SA’s lockdown

A lockdown is necessary to slow the spread of disease and allow SA’s health authorities to prepare for a rapid demand for hospital beds. But it won’t ...
Features
1 day ago

Harmony cuts SA gold output to a quarter during lockdown

SA’s largest source of domestic gold shuts its nine underground mines and reduces output during the three-week Covid-19 lockdown
Companies
3 hours ago

Cape Town calls for a drastic cut in trading hours to help police

Shopping hours should be reduced to between 9am to 1pm daily to help police enforce coronavirus lockdown
National
21 hours ago

Most read

1.
Cape Town calls for a drastic cut in trading ...
National
2.
Ramaphosa steps up the fight with home visits and ...
National
3.
Public servants on tenterhooks over salary hikes
National / Labour
4.
SA records third Covid-19 death
National / Health
5.
City of Cape Town’s refusal to offer rates ...
National

Related Articles

BRUCE WHITFIELD’S LOCKDOWN DIARY: Time to scrutinise the ‘rewards’ programmes

Opinion

It’s hard to assess effect of lockdown on mines, says economist

Economy

Treasury outlines details of R15bn business relief for lockdown and its ...

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.