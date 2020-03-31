Health officials start Covid-19 screening in Alexandra

Field workers descended on the sprawling Alexandra township in Johannesburg on Tuesday to roll out the government’s screening and testing programme aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19.

On Monday, the Gauteng health department confirmed a coronavirus case in Alex. On the same day, President Cyril Ramaphosa told the nation that the government would roll out a large-scale screening, testing, tracing and medical management programme to help manage the spread of the coronavirus. He said about 10,000 field workers will be visiting homes in villages, towns and cities to screen residents for Covid-19 symptoms.

People with the symptoms will be referred to local or mobile clinics for testing. People who are infected but who have no or moderate symptoms, will remain in isolation at home or at a facility provided by the government, the president said. He said those with severe symptoms will be transferred to hospitals.

Gauteng premier David Makhura joined the field workers as they went about testing Alexandra residents on Monday.

Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, has been confirmed in at least 1,326 people in SA and has resulted in three deaths so far.