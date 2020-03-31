Five deaths in SA as Covid-19 cases rise to 1,353

Five people have died and the number of Covid-19 cases in SA has risen to 1,353, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday. Of the confirmed cases 633 are in Gauteng, he said,

The number of confirmed cases is up from the 1,326 announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night when it was announced that there had been three deaths.

Of the two new reported deaths, one is in Gauteng and the other KwaZulu-Natal. About 39,500 people have been tested in SA so far.

Mkhize was speaking at press conference at the Durban port on Tuesday.

He said there has been an interesting trend in confirmed new infections. “The rate of increase of the numbers is not as much as we initially anticipated. The figures we thought might be possible by April 2 could have been anywhere between 4,000 and 5,000, but we don’t think we will get there.”