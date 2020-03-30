Missed Business Day in print? Here’s how to read the e-edition

Business Day is still being published and distributed to subscribers and shops every weekday, even during SA's coronavirus lockdown. However, these highly unusual circumstances have led to some interruptions – but fear not, subscribers who missed their favourite business read in print can also get it online.

The e-edition is an exact digital replica of the print edition of Business Day, delivered via a service called PressReader. You can page through the newspaper online, via your internet browser or by using our e-edition app.

Of course, our website is still updated around the clock every day with the latest news too.