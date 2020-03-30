Missed Business Day in print? Here’s how to read the e-edition
Business Day subscribers can page through the newspaper online
Business Day is still being published and distributed to subscribers and shops every weekday, even during SA's coronavirus lockdown. However, these highly unusual circumstances have led to some interruptions – but fear not, subscribers who missed their favourite business read in print can also get it online.
The e-edition is an exact digital replica of the print edition of Business Day, delivered via a service called PressReader. You can page through the newspaper online, via your internet browser or by using our e-edition app.
Of course, our website is still updated around the clock every day with the latest news too.
1. First, are you a subscriber? (We have a deal for you.)
The e-edition is available for subscribers only. View our subscription offers here, including a fantastic lockdown deal: pay R60 for 60 days' digital access to BusinessLIVE, e-editions for Business Day and Financial Mail included, no strings attached!
2. Only been a print subscriber until now? Register online.
If you haven't used our website before, click here to register using the same email address we'd have on record for you so we can match your details.
If you are registering with a different email address, contact us at helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or 0860 52 52 00 so we can link your subscription details.
3. Read the e-edition on your desktop or laptop computer.
If you're using our website from your desktop or laptop computer, click on the "E-EDITION" option in the main menu. You'll see a page showing a thumbnail image of the Business Day and Financial Mail covers. Click a cover to open the e-edition.
(If you're not signed in on the website, you'll be asked to do so first – or you can click here to do it. That's how we'll know you're already a subscriber.)
4. Read via the Business Day E-Edition app on your mobile device.
On your smartphone or tablet, you can download the Business Day E-Edition app.
TIP: Please register on our website first, if you haven't done so, for ease of use via the e-edition app.