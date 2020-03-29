Thandi Modise in urgent bid to halt animal abuse case by AfriForum ‬

Her advocate, Dali Mpofu, is expected to argue her case on Monday at 2pm. He is relying not only on the shutdown regulations, but also on justice minister Ronald Lamola’s directives that “all criminal cases where accused people are incarcerated shall not be put on the court roll” to justify her stance.

Speaking earlier this weekend, AfriForum’s Ernst Roets indicated that his organisation was “very likely” to oppose any urgent bid by Modise to postpone her trial. Roets maintained that, while AfriForum respected government’s shutdown regulations, the organisation was of the view that Modise was “using the lockdown as an excuse” to not attend the trial.

“This current dilemma is completely of her [Modise’s] own doing,” Roets said, after pointing out that Modise’s lawyer had asked that the case against her be postponed until Tuesday, a day after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that a shutdown would be implemented.

The regulations governing the shutdown, prohibiting travel between provinces, were however only gazetted days later.

Letters obtained by Business Day show that Modise’s urgent court bid follows a standoff between Modise’s lawyers and well-known former state advocate Gerrie Nel, who is leading AfriForum’s private prosecution against Modise on behalf of the National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA).

Modise faces charges linked to the discovery of the carcasses of more than 50 pigs and other animals on her farm in Modderfontein, in the North West province, in 2014. At the time, media reports claimed the starving pigs had eaten each other.

Modise’s lawyers sent Nel a letter on March 27 to indicate that they would seek direction from the court, in light of the state shutdown regulations and Lamola’s directives, as to whether her trial would proceed.

Nel responded a day later, pointing out that Modise’s lawyer had promised that she would appear at court on Tuesday “to explain her non-appearance”. Modise’s lawyers earlier told the court that she was unable to appear because she was meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“We were reluctant but amenable to a stay of the warrant only,” said Nel.