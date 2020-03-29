Government still deciding whether to oppose SA Express liquidation

The government is mulling whether it should oppose SA Express’s business rescue practitioner’s court application to have the ailing state-owned airline liquidated.

Business rescue practitioners Phahlani Mkhombo and Daniel Terblanche lodged an application in the high court in Pretoria on March 25, asking that SA Express be placed into provisional liquidation.

They also asked that the court to order that the business rescue process be discontinued.

The department of public enterprises on Sunday said it would decide after studying the liquidation application.

The government will have to decide whether it will oppose the decision to liquidate the airline, which it has been against in the past.

SA Express suspended operations just over a week ago due to the Covid-19 crisis in SA and in light of the 21-day national lockdown.

It is expected to be among the first organisations to apply to the UIF temporary employee relief scheme (Ters) for assistance, under the expedited Covid-19 benefit.

The airline did not pay salaries for March, making it the first state-owned entity (SOE) to run out of cash.

SA Express is in business rescue after a creditor brought a successful court application in February. Unlike SAA, which has been provided R5.5bn of post-commencement finance by the National Treasury, SA Express has not received any assistance to finance the rescue process. The airline employs nearly 700 people.

Terblanche, in an affidavit to the court on behalf of the business rescue practitioners, said there was no “reasonable prospect for SA Express to be rescued”.

“The urgency for SA Express to be placed in provisional liquidation arises due to the fact that SA Express continues to incur liabilities and existing liabilities continue to accrue despite the operations of SA Express having ceased on March 17 2020,” he said.

Terblanche explained how post commencement financing had not been secured and how the airline needed to pay its 691 employees by the end of March.

“I respectfully submit that the appointment of a liquidator needs to happen on an urgent basis so that the liquidator can take control of the assets of SA Express with a view to discharge its liabilities. It is also critical that the liabilities of SA Express cease accruing,” he said.