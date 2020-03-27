SA’s Covid-19 infections rise to 1,170

The number of South Africans infected with the coronavirus has risen to 1,170, with minister in the presidency Jackson Mtehmbu saying one of the deaths reported earlier might not have been due to Covid-19.

Mthembu was updating the country on Covid-19 infections on behalf of health minister Zweli Mkhize on Friday night. Earlier on Friday, Mkhize had announced that there were two deaths in the Western Cape.

Western Cape premier Alan Winde said two women died, one 28 and the other 48. Both died on Friday morning. However, Mthembu said that one of the deaths is still a “suspected” case.

“The minister ... said I must just say to people of SA and the media that while there have been a reported number of two deaths from Covid-19, what has now been confirmed by the authorities is one death, and the other death is suspected,” Mthembu said.

He said Mkhize would give a further explanation at a later time.

Covid-19 has raced around the world since it emerged in China three months ago, battering financial markets, disrupting trade and travel, and prompting a growing number of countries to impose tight restrictions to try to slow transmission.