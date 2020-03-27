National

SA takes to social media to snitch on joggers in Durban

However, the Durban beachfront‚ which is usually packed with early morning joggers and cyclists‚ was deserted save for pigeons and a lone monkey

27 March 2020 - 13:14 Nivashni Nair And Yasantha Naidoo
Officials pour out confiscated alcohol in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, on 27 March 2020 as law enforcement officials police begin the task of enforcing the national 21-day lockdown. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL
Officials pour out confiscated alcohol in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, on 27 March 2020 as law enforcement officials police begin the task of enforcing the national 21-day lockdown. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL

Durban metro police spokesperson Supt Boysie Zungu could not confirm if there had been any arrests of joggers or dog walkers since the start of the lockdown.

Meanwhile‚ the Durban beachfront‚ which is usually packed with early morning joggers and cyclists‚ was deserted save for hundreds of pigeons and a lone monkey.

Two metro police officials at a roadblock at the entrance to the Marine Parade said people had respected the call to stay at home.

“People are staying in their flats on the beachfront. It is day one but we may see a different picture after two or three days. I am sure they will be feeling very claustrophobic‚” one police official said.

“It's only natural‚ but we have to respect the president's decision for the sake of our health.”

Early on Friday morning, Durban residents took to social media to shame those who ignored the restrictions on jogging and dog walking during the national lockdown.

Most of the culprits were spotted in the upmarket northern suburbs.

“To the semi-bald white male who just took himself for a walk or jog along Blackburn Road‚ stop being a covidiot. This is not a drill. We are in lockdown‚” one user wrote on a Durban North community page.

Another user said it was pity there were no police around to arrest a jogger in Lindsay Drive. Other users suggested that she throw rotten tomatoes at the jogger.

