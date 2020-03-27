Durban metro police spokesperson Supt Boysie Zungu could not confirm if there had been any arrests of joggers or dog walkers since the start of the lockdown.

Meanwhile‚ the Durban beachfront‚ which is usually packed with early morning joggers and cyclists‚ was deserted save for hundreds of pigeons and a lone monkey.

Two metro police officials at a roadblock at the entrance to the Marine Parade said people had respected the call to stay at home.

“People are staying in their flats on the beachfront. It is day one but we may see a different picture after two or three days. I am sure they will be feeling very claustrophobic‚” one police official said.

“It's only natural‚ but we have to respect the president's decision for the sake of our health.”